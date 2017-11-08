It seems that the tremors of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment controversy in Hollywood have finally reached Bollywood.

But looks like Farah Khan is in a funny mood as she shared a throwback picture with the Hollywood producer.

She captioned the image as: "Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot" [sic.]

Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot pic.twitter.com/LYH2sgjmaV — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 8, 2017

For those who don't know, Priyanka Chopra, who is busy filming the upcoming season for ABC's Quantico and two new films, A Kid like Jake and Isn't It Romantic, recently addressed Harvey Weinstein's fallout from his prestigious role in cinema.

"We watch the news and look for things that will be positive and that the world will be in a better place," PeeCee told at the 2017 Marie Claire Power Trip, "but the reality is, the world is not."

Speaking of the Weinstein issue, the actress explained that all the Harvey Weinsteins across the world will be shattered as the outcry is going on right now seems like more of 'a clean up of Hollywood.'

Addressing the issue, Chopra said, "It's not just about sexuality. It's not about sex. It's about power. It's an isolating feeling. The easiest thing to take away from a woman is her work."

Adding, "The fact that we can be compassionate and, at the same time, tough are strengths only women have. Don't allow anyone to tell you that you need to dress a certain way. When you open your mouth, you deliver."

Former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani also came out strongly in support of the actress, saying, "Bollywood has a very clear list of offenders who misuse their position."

Nihalani said, "Priyanka is right. There are Harvey Weinsteins in Bollywood too. They continue to exploit hapless strugglers because they are not held liable for their dirty deeds. This is the time to expose them."