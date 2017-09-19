Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has become the sensational star in Bollywood and mostly, because of her sizzling dance numbers. From Baby Doll to Laila O Laila, the diva has won several hearts with her sizzling dance moves.

The recent buzz is that something has happened to Sunny's face. No need to worry though, it is nothing serious. We know Sunny is a hardworking and dedicated actress and her upcoming project shows it all.

The beautiful diva will be seen in prosthetics in her next project and we wonder what it will be.

Husband Daniel Weber and Sunny have shared a photo and Snapchat videos of her getting prosthetics. Now, this will make fans more curious.

Prosthetics have been Bollywood's saviour for many movies. Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, Rajkummar Rao in Raabta and Amitabh Bachchan in Paa are the few actors who changed their appearance on-screen due to this method.

While Sunny is prepping for her upcoming venture, her latest songs have stolen many hearts. After slaying in Laila O Laila with Shah Rukh Khan, she was seen in a sizzling dance video, titled Piya More, with Emraan Hashmi. It was the dance number from Baadshaho.

Meanwhile, take a look at Sunny's face here:

Something like you have never seen before - prosthetics for my next amazing project ? #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Trying to find my inner zen!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

At present, the actress grabbed attention with her moves in Bhoomi's Trippy Trippy. Starring Sanjay Dutt, the song was reportedly not liked by the Munnabhai actor. Later, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has trimmed the song along with 12 cuts in Omung Kumar movie.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal and Badshah, Trippy Trippy song has a very "Manali Trance" vibe to it. Sunny looks hot as always and her dance moves will steal your heart. The beginning part of the song will remind you of Ragini MMS 2's Baby Doll.

We wonder which all parts have been trimmed from the song. However, it is said that whatever has been shown on Youtube that part will be there in the movie.

Bhoomi is about father's revenge from his daughter's rapists. Sanjay Dutt will play the father, while Aditi Rao Hydari is the daughter.