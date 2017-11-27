Pulkit Samrat's bad behaviour with the media is proving out to be costlier than he could have ever thought. The actor, who was blacklisted by the photographers after he got physical with them at the Mumbai airport last year, is having a tough time with the shutterbugs.

Pulkit, who was away from the screen for quite a long time, is now on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Fukrey Returns, the sequel to his 2013 hit film Fukrey. He now wants to be seen in the media for promoting his film. However, photographers deliberately avoided clicking the actor at a recent event in Mumbai.

According to a report in DNA, there were hardly any photographers who clicked Pulkit's pictures when he posed at the event. "His arrogance has led to the lensmen not clicking him at the airport too," a source said.

Last year, Pulkit was spotted venting out his anger on photographers who started clicking his pictures as he stepped out of the Mumbai airport with his rumoured girlfriend Yami Gautam after promoting their film Junooniyat (2016) which later bombed at the box office.

Pulkit ended up chasing, abusing and manhandling photographers for doing their job while carrying his luggage in his hands.

Senior Bollywood photographer Viral Bhiyani condemned Pulkit's act on his Instagram account with a strong note and decided to avoid clicking him in the future.

"Actor #pulkitsamrat was super angry on my photographer that he was ready to chase him with his bag. He obviously was in no mood of being clicked and we respect his decision on that. But abusing and cursing does not work, all you have to do is request the photographer to delete the images or just avoid taking pictures instead of swearing. In future, we will avoid clicking him unless he feels right to be clicked. We are here doing our job and that is clicking bollywood stars but in no way do we encourage any practice that is negative and we never cross our line," he had written.