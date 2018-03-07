Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a fast-growing, aggressive type of central nervous system tumor that forms on the supportive tissue of the brain. It is the most common grade IV brain cancer.

It's a devastating brain cancer that can result in death in the first 15 months after diagnosis, noted American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) website. It may appear in any lobe of the brain, but more commonly it develops in the frontal and temporal lobes and usually affects adults.

Symptoms

The symptoms may vary, depending on the location of the tumor in the brain but may include --persistent headaches, vomiting, loss of appetite, changes in mood and personality, double or blurred vision, seizures, changes inability to think and onset of speech difficulty.

Diagnosis

Imaging tests: To locate the brain tumors, sophisticated imaging techniques are very accurate. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT or CAT scan) are the best diagnostic tools.

Biopsy: A sample of suspicious tissue is taken and analyzed in a laboratory to determine the level of aggressiveness.

Treatment options

The treatment for GBMs is surgery, and then it's followed by radiation and chemotherapy. The main objective of the surgery is to remove the tumor as much as possible without injuring the brain tissues surrounding it that are needed for normal neurological functions.

Surgery reduces the amount of solid tumor tissues within the brain, removing those cells in the center of the tumor which might be resistant to radiation and chemotherapy.