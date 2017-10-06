Game of Thrones' eighth and final season will have the fewest episodes in its history. But the show could be delayed until 2019, according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter.

It could take longer to bring back Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on screen for one last time as there is a scope of having six longer episodes. While eleven months is the minimum required time to bring back the show to the small screen, this time it would be more than a year and a half. Even seventh season of the show took a little more than the usual time.

While there is no official confirmation on the rumblings, HBO president Casey Bloys said: "Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take."

"The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we're trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this," he added.

Besides all these, GoT star Liam Cunningham has recently teased about the filming schedule of the HBO series during a recent interaction with TVGuide.com. The filming will kick start very soon and continue through the summer. The actor confirmed that the entire cast is assembling this weekend in Belfast for the Season 8 table read.

"When you think about it, up until last season we'd have six months to do 10 episodes, so we're [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes," Cunningham told TVGuide.

If everything goes right, then the show is expected to be aired in the beginning of 2019.