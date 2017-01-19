What does Donald Trump’s transition period indicate about his presidency?

What does Donald Trump’s transition period indicate about his presidency? Close
Since his surprise election win on 8 November 2016, Donald Trump has been busy preparing for life as US president. Ahead of his inauguration on 20 January, IBTimes UK spoke to Professor Michael Cornfield from George Washington University in Washington DC about the transition period and what it indicates about the next four years of Trumps presidency.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular