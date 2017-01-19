- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
What does Donald Trump’s transition period indicate about his presidency?
Since his surprise election win on 8 November 2016, Donald Trump has been busy preparing for life as US president. Ahead of his inauguration on 20 January, IBTimes UK spoke to Professor Michael Cornfield from George Washington University in Washington DC about the transition period and what it indicates about the next four years of Trumps presidency.
