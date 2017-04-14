Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan own a clothing brand named HRX and Being Human respectively. The Bang Bang actor has explained how HRX is different from Being Human.

Hrithik said that HRX is not about changing the world, but it is about changing yourself. "Yes, I do feel strongly about my initiative, and I am sure Salman does too. But there is an essential difference. My initiative is not about making this world better or changing it, but about changing yourself. It's about being the best you- physically, mentally and emotionally.

That's the key objective of my initiative. I believe your entire world is a projection of your internal world in your brain. So, simply put, changing the world depends on the individual changing himself to become his best. Simple. We are mostly dealing with the physical aspects now, but in stages, we will complete the circle," Hrithik said in a statement.

Hrithik had recently shared a teaser of a special video for his fitness company HRX. The full video will be out soon. Hrithik was last seen in the movie Kaabil that had performed well at the box office. On the other hand, Salman is busy shooting for Tubelight.