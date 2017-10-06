Shraddha Kapoor is putting in all the hard work and trying to give her best for the role of Saina Nehwal in the shuttler's upcoming biopic. And someone flew down from Mumbai specially to be with the lady for two hours.

It was none other than papa Shakti Kapoor. Also, who visited Shraddha was Saina herself along with her parents. Awww, isn't that sweet?

The Bollywood beauty is training with the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist herself under the supervision of Dronacharya Award-winning coach Pullela Gopichand.

Saina had shared the moment from one of their training sessions at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Notably, the former world number one, who had a fallout with Gopichand, recently returned to Hyderabad to resume training with the celebrated coach, who was instrumental in her bronze-medal winning run at the London Games in 2012.

Saina had been training in Bengaluru since 2014 under Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy coach Vimal Kumar. She had patched up with Gopichand after winning her second World Championships medal -- a bronze -- in Glasgow last month.

Notably, Saina had wanted Deepika Padukone, the daughter of badminton legend Prakash, to play her role in the biopic. However, the Hyderabad shuttler said she was happy with the choice of the lead actor for the film, which will be directed by noted screenwriter Amol Gupta.

