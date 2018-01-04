It looks like rumoured couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are indeed following the footsteps of the newly wed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who surprised everyone with their secret wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11.

The industry grapevine has it that Deepika and Ranveer, who flew off to Maldives to ring in the New Year along with their respective families, are going to exchange engagement rings on Deepika's birthday on January 5 in Sri Lanka.

Ranveer Singh, on December 28, was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who together flew off to Sri Lanka. His rumoured ladylove Deepika reportedly joined him to celebrate the upcoming year away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Deepika and Ranveer's romantic love affair reportedly began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. And since then it has been 5 years of them dating. The couple made headlines when rumours of their split had started doing the rounds of the tinsel town.

And it wouldn't be wrong to say Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most romantic couples in the B-Town, though they never admitted that they are dating. Their love is quite evident from their neverending PDAs.

Earlier, there were rumours that Deepika and Ranveer were planning to get married this year. It was also reported that Ranveer met Deepika's parents at a family gathering some time back which further added fuel to the fire.

Recently in an interview, Deepika said that when she and Ranveer are with each other, they don't need anything or anyone else and they are comfortable in each other's presence.

Even Ranveer sent a romantic message to his Mastani in a quirky video when Deepika was having a tete-a-tete with Shah Rukh Khan on his new talk show Baatein with Baadshah.

Now the question still remains will Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot secretly like Virat and Anushka? Let's wait and watch.