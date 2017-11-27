We all know that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are rumoured to be dating which is quite evident from their romantic outings and display of affection every now and then. While they have never accepted their relationship in public, the actress' recent Instagram post left her fans extremely confused about her relationship status and life partner.

A couple of days before, Deepika posted a picture with a guy named Aditya Narayan on her Instagram page where she was seen hugging him with a wide smile on her face. The actress looked ethereal in a red saree. But it was her caption that popped many eyes on the social media.

She wrote, "then, now & forever...❤" and many thought she dumped her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and got secretly married.

then,now & forever...❤️ @aditya__narayan @divya4488 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:55am PST

While many expressed their shock over the picture and asked her whether she got married, some were really very concerned about Ranveer. Some showered congratulatory messages to Deepika for her marriage, while others hoped she is still in touch with Ranveer.

So did Deepika ditch Ranveer over this guy?

Not really.

The man in question is Deepika's childhood friend who recently got married and the actress joined him on his big day and posed for a picture together.

We hope this will end everyone's confusion once and for all.

Meanwhile, on November 26, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted stepping out of a high-end restaurant in Mumbai after enjoying a romantic dinner letting their hair down amid the ongoing controversy over their upcoming film Padmavati. The movie's release date is still uncertain because of the strong opposition from Rajput community and several politicians who demanded a ban on it for allegedly hurting their sentiments.