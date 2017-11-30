Television actor Shakti Arora, who rose to popularity as Ranveer of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Neha Saxena.

The couple got engaged in 2014 and were supposed to get married in 2016 but postponed it due to the demonetisation drive. However, a few months ago rumour had it that Shakti and Neha had split due to compatibility issues.

However, Neha refuting the breakup rumours has clarified that they are indeed planning to tie the knot soon.

Speaking to SpotboyE.com, the actress gave details about her big fat Indian wedding. "I want my marriage to be larger than life, I love wearing Indian dresses and I'm excited to put together my trousseau. My wedding will be lavish, extravagant and completely filmy. There will be lot of functions. I want to celebrate and enjoy it to the hilt. We will have a lot of functions, spread across several days, you know, like a big fat filmi wedding," said Neha.

When asked if Shakti too is up for the larger-than-life wedding, Neha said that he doesn't feel it is wise to waste money on an extravagant wedding.

About the breakup rumours, Neha said: "I don't know how the rumour started... the world can say whatever, we are together and happy. We have never hid our relationship and we will definitely not hide our wedding either, when it happens."

In the work front, Neha is seen on new show Siddhi Vinayak that air on &TV channel while Shakti is busy with his Indonesian shows.