Blake Lively's upcoming movie The Rhythm Section's promotion had to be temporarily shut down after the 30-year-old actress suffered an injury on the sets of the spy-thriller.

The production company issued a statement to E! News, which stated, "Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible."

Also read: Blake Lively had the sweetest gift for Ryan Reynolds' birthday: A perfect revenge!

The outlet reached out to Blake's rep for comment as she herself is yet to make any public comment about it. But this isn't the first time she had slipped and fallen down a hill while shooting for The Age of Adeline.

And later, the mother of two also suffered on-set injuries, getting extremely close to breaking her nose during the shooting for The Shallows. Trust both her and her Deadpool husband, Ryan Reynolds to be around accident prone sets for their movies!

In an interview with E! News, she shared, "There's a scene in the movie [The Shallows] where I'm under [a rusty metal] buoy and I pull up and I crack my nose on the buoy and I have this bloody nose. That was not a part of the movie—that's something that happened while shooting!"

She added, "I thought I was either going to pass out or like my nose was going to look like a Picasso painting or I was going to have a really, really cool scene. Luckily, we ended up with a cool scene."

?? #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

And now Lively has ended up with the coolest hairdo, looking completely unrecognisable rocking a jet black, super short wig to look the part for her role in The Rhythm Section - the thriller novel series by Mark Burnell, revolving around a woman (Blake) who's out to seek revenge for her family's death in a plane crash.

Directed by Reed Morano, the movie also stars Jude Law and is all set to hit theatres on February 22, 2019.