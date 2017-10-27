Here's sad news for fans of Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal of Splitsvilla X fame. Rumour has it that the couple has broken up.
Priyank, who re-entered Bigg Boss 11 house on Thursday (October 26) after he was ousted from the show in the first week itself, had earlier confessed that he was seeing his co-contestant from Splitsvilla.
Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Bandgi's ex-beau party together [PHOTO]
However, a Tellychakkar.com report said that the couple had parted ways as things didn't work out between them. While the reason for the breakup is not known, speculations are rife that the reason for the split is Vikas Gupta, who was in news for his rumoured relationship with Priyank.
"Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta's news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check, " a source told the website.
While there is no confirmation regarding this, the breakup news can at best be considered as mere speculation.
Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan was seen facing series of accusation from different contestants at Sapna Ki Adalat. However, Priyank's return on the show was the biggest event of the episode.
You aren't a star for me.. you're the stupid person that always forgets my favourite song... you aren't the most handsome man on this planet.. you're the cutest little thing that sleeps with an open mouth.. I don't see your body as the hottest and best, i see it as my comfort Home and that's where I want to be always.. you might the PRIYANK SHARMA for the rest of the world but for me you're my kiki ❤️️ who steals my food ... all the best for the ultimate show bb11.. I'm so proud of you ❤️️ #alwayswithyou #loveyou #cookiekiki #bb11 #splitsvilla10 #myrockstar
So this is a story... We posed... he teased... he pulled... I blushed.. posed again.. and that peace in your arms.. Who made me look like a princess yesterday...? @baaksha thank u sisters for the lovely outfit A shades of peach by @baaksha When you walk away, give them something to remember Feeling..... Outfit and styling by : @baaksha Jewelry by :@baaksha #baaksha #baakshabymeenaandmanju #cookiekiki