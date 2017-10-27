Here's sad news for fans of Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal of Splitsvilla X fame. Rumour has it that the couple has broken up.

Priyank, who re-entered Bigg Boss 11 house on Thursday (October 26) after he was ousted from the show in the first week itself, had earlier confessed that he was seeing his co-contestant from Splitsvilla.

However, a Tellychakkar.com report said that the couple had parted ways as things didn't work out between them. While the reason for the breakup is not known, speculations are rife that the reason for the split is Vikas Gupta, who was in news for his rumoured relationship with Priyank.

"Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta's news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check, " a source told the website.

While there is no confirmation regarding this, the breakup news can at best be considered as mere speculation.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan was seen facing series of accusation from different contestants at Sapna Ki Adalat. However, Priyank's return on the show was the biggest event of the episode.