Arshi Khan, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, is known to be one of the most abusive and violent contestants. However, in the upcoming episode, she will stoop to another level during a fight with co-contestant Hina Khan.

According to Tellychakkar.com, viewers will witness a huge fight between Arshi and Hina. As the drama between the two escalates, Arshi will do the unthinkable and spit on the TV actress.

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta most cunning and manipulative participant, says evicted contestant Sshivani

Hina, of course, will lose control over herself but will be pacified by other housemates.

It remains to be seen if Arshi gets punished for her awful behaviour. If yes, will she get ousted from the house? Viewers need to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar to see how host Salman Khan reacts to it.

Meanwhile, in the latest development of Bigg Boss 11, the housemates were seen in festive mood. They were quite excited to distribute sweets among themselves and celebrate Diwali together. Vikas Gupta and Arshi, however, spoilt the mood, when they stole the sweets and it resulted in a big chaos inside the house.

Priyanka Sharma, who was ousted from the house in the first week itself for getting violent, will re-enter the house this week itself. In fact, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja is also set to enter the house as a wildcard entrant this week.