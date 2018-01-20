Arshi Khan became a popular name after her participation in Bigg Boss 11. And now she has apparently bagged a film with Baahubali fame Prabhas.

Arshi won millions of hearts during her appearance in the famous reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Her fan following increased many folds, who expressed their desire to see the diva in an Indian film.

And looks like their wish is going to be true. Arshi herself has informed her fans that she has been signed for a big movie that features Prabhas.

"#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film project also starring Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss. Special thanks to #NevadaPutman [sic]," she tweeted.

Although she did not reveal many details, this tweet was enough to send her fans into a frenzy. A series of tweets followed congratulating the Bigg Boss 11 contestant.

Prabhas' upcoming film is Saaho that features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. It is likely that Arshi has grabbed a small role in this big film. However, till an official statement comes out, we cannot know about Arshi's debut in movies.

A few years back, she had come to limelight over a controversial tweet she made. She had claimed on Twitter that she had sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. This tweet had given her immense attention.

However, later it turned out that those claims were false, and she did that to hog attention making us wonder if the tweet about doing a film with Prabhas is also a just another publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, there are reports claiming that Arshi has been approached by the makers of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for the upcoming season. She is said to be taking swimming lessons to be able to be part of the show as it will include various dare-devil stunts. However, there is no official confirmation on this either.