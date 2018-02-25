It has been a little over a week since Black Panther released, and it seems like no one can put a leash on the beast. The Marvel movie, from the moment it was let loose, has been going after apart every record in history and setting new benchmarks for upcoming movies to break.

The Ryan Coogler directorial began breaking records from the moment the movie's reviews were out. The Marvel movie beat all superhero movies to become the highest-rated superhero movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The film currently stands at 97 percent on the site.

Pre-ticketing sales made headlines as well. The film surpassed Captain America: Civil War's presale record of the highest number of tickets sold within the first 24 hours of any Marvel movie, Fandango revealed in January.

Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film was becoming Fandango's biggest superhero preseller. The record is currently held by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film also beat The Hunger Games (2012) and Beauty and the Beast (2017) to grab the highest number of tickets sold during Fandango's Q1.

Box office:

The Chadwick Boseman-starrer opened to an enormous $25.2-million collection on Thursday night, beating Deadpool's record of $12.7 million and Captain America: Civil War's $25 million, but fell short to Avengers: Age of Ultron's $27.6 million, The Dark Knight Rises' $30.6 million and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice's $27.7 million.

Opening Weekend Box Office records: [Domestic]

Opening on a long weekend (President's Day was celebrated on Monday), Black Panther saw a jaw-dropping collection of $241.9 million in North America through the four day weekend to earn the title of the biggest President's Day opener. The collection surpassed Deadpool's record of $152 million.

Considering the three-day collection, Black Panther broke that record as well to become the biggest three-day opening for February and for an African-American director at $201.7 million. The record was previously held by F Gary Gray for The Fate of the Furious aka Fast and Furious 8, which opened at $98 million last summer.

Opening Week records: [Domestic]

Black Panther's run to break records did not stop on Monday. The movie went on to perform phenomenally well at the box office on Tuesday and Wednesday, becoming the best-performing Marvel movie over the week.

According to Deadline, Black Panther broke the record of the highest first-week grosser among Marvel movies when it earned about $40.176 million on Monday, $21.07 million on Tuesday, $14.5 million on Wednesday and $14.3 million on Thursday, bringing its domestic run to $292 million.

Monday collections helped Black Panther marginally beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Star Wars movie held the record for the highest Monday grosser with $40.1 million.

The movie also topped the highest-grossing Marvel movie on a Tuesday, a record previously held by The Avengers with $17.6 million. While it became the highest-grossing Marvel movie on a Tuesday, it still couldn't beat the all-time record of $37.36 million, held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

S no Record 1 Biggest February Thursday Night previews record 2 Biggest opening weekend in February 3 Biggest opening for an African-American director 4 Highest grossing first week for a Marvel movie 5 Fifth-largest opening of all time

The collection has resulted in the movie surpassing several Marvel, DC and X-Men movies' lifetime collections at the domestic box office, Forbes noted. According to the site, Black Panther surpassed the collection of movies like Thor: The Dark World, Thor, Ant-Man, and Captain America: The First Avenger and every X-Men movie released till date, except Deadpool.

International box office:

On the international front, Black Panther has been performing remarkably well. The film has collected $228 million from international markets. This collection has pulled Black Panther through over $500-million mark within a week. The film, as of Friday, had done business worth $520 million worldwide.

As of Friday, Deadline reveals that the UK has been the highest contributor to Black Panther's international collection. The UK market has contributed $31.9 million. South Korea follows close with $30.4 million.

Second-weekend prediction:

Trade analysts have predicted that the film will have a successful second weekend at the box office. Bets are placed on $104-108 million over the second weekend. While it could come close to beating The Avengers' second-weekend collection of $103 million, it is far from The Force Awakens' $149.2-million record.

Jurassic World holds the second-best sophomore collection with $106.5 million. It remains to be seen if Black Panther becomes the second-best or settles for either the third or fourth positions.