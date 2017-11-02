It's been more than a year since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated. Through this period, the estranged couple has been linked to several actors who are single now. Pitt was associated with Kate Hudson and Ella Purnell some days back. Whereas Jolie was rumoured to be in a relationship with a businessman.

Although the rumour about the businessman hasn't been addressed by Jolie, a new report claims that she is all set to tie the knot with the businessman. According to In Touch Magazine, the actress is preparing for her fourth marriage and Brad Pitt has no clue about it.

Revealing details about her fourth wedding, the magazine claims that Jolie is pretty serious about the soon to be husband number 4. "She's been serious with a wealthy 40-something British philanthropist and businessman since early this year. She's kept him hidden. It's very hush-hush. If it makes Brad unhappy when he finds out, she's fine with that. It's another way of sticking it to Brad," the source claims.

The grapevine goes on to explain, "She knows if he finds out after the fact it will hurt him, especially with the kids involved in the ceremony."

Speaking of kids, has the man been approved by the children? The insider claims they're "purposely being left in the dark because they would accidentally tell Brad, and Angie doesn't want him to know anything ahead of the marriage."

This sounds a little suspicious since it is known that Jolie is a dedicated mother. It was also rumoured earlier this year that she wouldn't bring a man into her life without her children approving of him first.

Meanwhile, the source claims Jolie has already decided the ceremony, gown and location. Apparently, the small wedding will take place in Cambodia and she'll wear "traditional Cambodian garb."

"She's marrying for love, but she also knows there's the added benefit that it might make Brad unhappy. It's been more than a year since she blindsided him with the divorce, and she's still trying to hurt him," the source claims.

While the rumour is believable, a suspicion raises when the tabloid claims that none of her children knew. Pointing to the same suspicion, Gossip Cop's sources claim that the children don't know because no such wedding is being planned.

"The actress is not getting married, nor is she dating anyone at the moment," the website writes.