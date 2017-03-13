The showstopper of British luxury car maker Aston Martin's stall at 87th Geneva International Motor Show was the Valkyrie, a hypercar made in alliance with Formula One racing team, Red Bull Racing. The Gaydon based car maker also launched AMR, a sub-brand described as 'an exciting new brand that brings a new dimension of race inspired dynamism and performance.'

AMR is bookended by luxurious Aston Martin cars and the company's racing pedigree. The company will take technology and inspiration from motorsport to amplify its present cars across the model range. With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, AMR products will bear a sporty avatar.

The AMR brand follows iconic Aston Martin road cars which boasted top-level racing pedigree in 1930s. The success of Aston Martin's team cars in the Ulster TT road race led the marque to build lightweight two-seater for public. In 1951, Sir David Brown introduced Vantage specification models, and steered the marque to win at Le Mans with the iconic DBR1 in 1959.

To give a glimpse of what's in store from the AMR, the company unveiled Rapide AMR and Vantage AMR Pro concepts in Geneva. The road-legal AMR models will be part of Aston Martin's central vehicle engineering teams while development of all track-only AMR Pro models will be led by Q by Aston Martin advanced operations. AMR's European development and brand centre will be based at Aston Martin's Nurburgring Test Centre, which is situated near the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife race track in Germany.

Rapide AMR

Aston Martin describes Rapidr AMR as 'world's fastest and most thrilling four-door.' The 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 in the Rapide AMR will develop 591bhp breathing through a new quad exhaust system. It will go up to the speed of 338kmph. The car is draped in AMR's signature Stirling Green with vibrant lime green accents, riding on new 21-inch alloy wheels and new full height signature grille. The model also gets front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and aero flip on the rear decklid.

Vantage AMR Pro

Ultimate iteration of the Vantage series, the Vantage AMR Pro will draw power from Aston Martin Racing's GT4 race V8 engine developing 500bhp. The track-only model gets race-spec adjustable suspension, competition engine and transmission mounts and new 19in x 9.5in front and 19in x 11.5in rear centre lock wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres. Vantage AMR Pro gets the same bonnet and rear wing as the World Endurance Championship winner, Vantage GTE. A new front bumper that incorporates a new bold full-height front grille, a new front valance and splitter, front fenders, sill appliqués and a revised rear diffuser are the other add-ons.