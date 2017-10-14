In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that popular television actress Shweta Tiwari's marital life has hit a rough patch.

The actress and husband Abhinav Kohli, who have been married for four years now, are rumoured to be having a lot of opinion clashes over their respective careers.

A colleague of the couple has revealed to Bombay Times: "They are having a lot opinion clashes about Abhinav's career and Shweta's success as an actress."

However, Abhinav — a former TV actor who is now into production — has denied any trouble in his marriage.

"All is well between Shweta and me. I have never been insecure about her success. We are both focussing on our work and are in a happy space," he said.

Shweta, who rose to fame as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, married Abhinav in July 2013 after a troubled marriage with Raja Chaudhary.

While she and Abhinav have a 11-month old baby boy, the beautiful actress has a 15-year-old daughter named Palak from her first marriage.

Meanwhile, the year 2017 has witnessed several breakup rumours in Telly-town, but there is no confirmation on them.

Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, who had been in relationship for several years, apparently broke up for reasons best known to them.

Even Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who were supposed to get married by the end of the year, reportedly parted ways.