The World's Greatest Drag Race is a yearly mega drag race conducted by American automobile magazine Motor Trend. In its seventh installment, the publication assembled 12 of the world's best supercars and sports cars in an epic quarter-mile sprint.

The line-up had some of the acclaimed sports cars from renowned carmakers such as Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and others. However, putting all the known supercars in utmost embarrassment, Tesla Motors' all-electric sedan, Model S, emerged as the winner.

The run took place at the Vandenberg Air Force base in Santa Barbara. The contenders for this year's mega drag race were Ferrari 488 GTB, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Porsche 718 Cayman S, Lexus LC 500, Mercedes-AMG GT R, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, Aston Martin DB11, Nissan GT-R Nismo, Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and McLaren 570GT.

Organizers found Mazda MX-5 Miata underpowered compared to the rivals and hence replaced it with Tesla Model S P100D. Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio and Tesla Model S were the only sedans in the race.

Off the line, Model S with its ludicrous mode pulled away and the Porsche 911 Turbo was right behind. Ferrari 488 GTB and McLaren 570GT also got a good start behind Tesla and Porsche.

The initial advantage of Model S with instant torque delivery due to electric powertrain was expected in the race, but the Tesla model held on to the lead. That was surprising even for the event conductors. The result makes it clear that electric vehicles' takeover, which is expected in the near future will not be boring as many forced induction engine aficionados fear.