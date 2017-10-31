Rumour mills have been suggesting since Monday, October 30, that popular adult entertainment star Mia Khalifa will appear in a Malayalam movie soon.

Shocked? Looks like this is not just a rumour, because director Omar Lulu — who is known for his movies Happy Wedding and Chunkzz — has apparently approached her for his upcoming movie.

Omar had earlier announced his next project Chunkzz 2, which is the sequel to the 2017 film Chunkzz, starring Balu Varghese and Honey Rose. The sequel is believed to be bankrolled by a Bollywood production house.

Though Omar Lulu hasn't officially announced the news via his social media page, he apparently confirmed on approaching Mia to some media houses on Tuesday.

Latest reports hint that Mia will be seen doing a character role as well as an item number in the adult comedy movie.

Mia has reportedly responded in the afirmative to the offer, though the final round of discussion is still pending.

If Mia signs the project, she would be the second adult enrtetainment star to enter the Indian entertainment industry following Karenjit Kaur Vohra, better known by her screen name Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone enjoys great popularity in Kerala and other parts of India. Fans flooded to MG Road in Kochi to get a glimpse of her when she visited the city to inaugurate a mobile shop.

The Kerala Police found it difficult to control the crowd and her visit affected many other commuter routes, with people stuck in traffic for hours.

Will Mia get the same love from the audience?

Why is there a sequel for Chunkzz?

Chunkzz opened to negative response from the audience, who were of the opinion that the film was filled with adult jokes with no logic in the storyline.

Despite being a movie that garnered bad reviews, especially for its innuendo-sprinkled dialogues and overdose of sexist jokes, why are the makers of Chunkzz coming up with a sequel?

The low-budget Chunkzz had a total gross collection of Rs 15.8 crore from Kerala, clearly indicating that the youngsters in the state are supporting such movies.

The makers are looking to repeat that success with the sequel.