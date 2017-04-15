West Indies cricketer Andre Russell will soon come up with a song video, and he is willing to take Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra on board for the video.

Following the foot-steps of teammate Dwayne Bravo, Russell has signed a contract with LA-based Venus Entertainment Group for a single. "Cricket has always been my first love, but I am fond of singing and dancing too. We Jamaicans love music. It runs in our blood," Mumbai Mirror quoted the player as saying.

"I even recorded the song at the same studio as Bieber. I will visit India later this month to see if I can rope in a Hindi actress for the video. I would love to feature Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone in the single. Since I am not playing Cricket now, I thought it would make sense to utilise my time constructively. That's how I came up with idea to put together a single," he added.

The report also said that Russell recently met Mallika Sherawat in New York, and expressed his desire to step into Bollywood. The 28-year-old cricketer is currently banned from playing the sport over doping violations.

Deepika and Priyanka are two Bollywood divas, who have made a global name with their debut Hollywood movies. While Deepika's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage has been released, PeeCee's Baywatch will hit the screens in May.