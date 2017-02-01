Coached by Pep Guardiola and served by some incredible talents, Manchester City were considered strong favourites to lift the Premier League title before the beginning of the season but things have not moved as the Citizens had hoped for they are currently placed fifth in the table with 43 points in 22 games. On Wednesday (February 1), Guardiola's boys will look to collect full three points in the crucial game against West Ham at the London Stadium.

All Premier League results including Chelsea draw against Liverpool

If the Citizens can grab three points in this match, they will have 46 points -- the same as Liverpool who have it now in 23 matches. However, Liverpool have a much better goal difference and will continue to be in the fourth spot even if City win against West Ham.

But a loss will be disastrous for City for if Manchester United win their game, also on Wednesday, against the lowest-placed Hull City, the Citizens would slide further to the sixth position.

West Ham, on the other hand, have 28 points in 22 games and are placed eleventh.

Manchester City are, thus, under a lot of pressure to deliver. They have skilled players like David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling among others in their ranks and a team boasting of such a line-up is always going to be a huge threat but yet the Citizens need to click as a unit, something which hasn't happened consistently.

This City squad also has some young players like Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who Guardiola believes are the club's future.

"These three players will be the future in the next three or four years, I'm pretty sure of that. Raz is playing in a row every three days at a high level, has scored a lot of goals, made assists, and is dangerous in the box; Gabriel is No9 for Brazil and Leroy – we spent a lot on him because we believe he has the potential. So the next three or four years will be the future of the club," Guardian quoted Guardiola as saying.

They have a good squad, no doubt, but their players will have to deliver in the remainder of the season and see what they can achieve at the end of itn. With Chelsea enjoying a nine-point lead over Tottenham in the title race, it might be difficult for City to fight the blues but a Champions League spot will always be on their mind.

City will nevertheless be confident ahead of their fixture against West Ham who they thrashed 5-0 in the FA Cup last month.

However, after that FA Cup loss, West Ham too have improved, scoring six goals in their last two matches to win. Players like Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio have looked better as they are scoring and their partnership seems to be blooming. They can create trouble for the Manchester City defenders in the upcoming game.

"We do understand each other. It was difficult at the start because we were going for the same balls and we joked that we were getting in each other's way because we are trying to make the same runs! But we are now coming together and it is great to have a partner like him upfront," West Ham's official website quoted Carroll as saying.

With their team winning and the players also in good form along with a good home atmosphere, the Hammers will strive for their third straight Premier League win against the Citizens.

Where to watch live

West Ham vs Manchester City is set to begin at 1.15 am IST (7:45 pm GMT, 2:45 pm ET). Live Streaming and TV information for the EPL match is below. Live Streaming and TV information can be found below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV:BT Sport. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport..

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Sport Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.