At least four people were confirmed dead and many were missing after a coal mine collapsed in Mejia block of Bankura district of West Bengal earlier this week. However, what sets this coal mine collapse separate from the one that took place in Jharkhand a few weeks before is that the mine in Bengal was reportedly illegal and the local people and activists alleged that mafias cordoned off the area to bar access to outsiders.

Also read: Jharkhand mine disaster: 12 workers dead, CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for deceased

The number of workers who went missing because of the tragedy was also unconfirmed. According to local reports in the state, the local administration has refused to acknowledge that there is any illegal mine in Mejia block and even denied that there was any rescue operation underway.

"Unlike the recent mine disaster in Jharkhand [Rajmahal mine] there is hardly any large scale search and rescue operation," said Ramjan Ali, a resident of Kalikapur. "As the Kalikapur mine is illegal, unlike the one in Jharkhand, the administration and the local mafias are trying to cover it up and not allowing outsiders to go close to the mine," Ali added.

A social activist of Khoirasole block in Birbhum said the area where the collapse took place was accident-prone and often workers disappear in illegal mines as their names are not registered, Hindu reported.

"At least eight persons went missing in same Kalikapur mine area last year but no investigation is allowed as the area is controlled by local mafias affiliated to Trinamool Congress," said a social activist on condition of anonymity. "Even now journalists are not allowed and police will be engaged for a cover up," he said.

While the incident took place on Thursday night it is being reported on now as the mafias have the area cordoned off. Local reports said they even put up vigilance to ensure that nobody could enter the area with camera or smartphones. However, local panchayat leaders admitted that there was a mine collapse. The opposition CPI(M) also has protested over the incident, added the local reports.

Earlier, the coal mafia was working in association with the Left front. The area that has caved in is as big as three acres.

The workers in the mine were from nearby Jharkhand. The deceased were identified as Sheikh Saidul, Sheikh Shaha and Sheikh Riajul.