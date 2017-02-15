The kin of a patient ransacked a private hospital in South Kolkata, alleging that the patient had died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities. With the situation going out of hand, the police were called to the spot to control the mob, but not before the irate family-members of the deceased had already vandalised the hospital that is known to most people in the city and the state by name.

What triggered the violence

Local reports say the vandalism was the result of the death of an adolescent named Muskan, who had been rushed to the hospital with a stomach ache on Tuesday evening. However, members of her family have alleged that the hospital demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to even begin her treatment.

Not belonging to a financially well-off section of society, Muskan's family had been able to arrange for only Rs 40,000 for her treatment, which they reportedly handed over to the hospital authorities. Muskan died on Wednesday morning, leading her relatives to accuse the hospital of negligence because the entire amount for her treatment had not been paid.

The unrest spread

Muskan's relatives first vented their anger by ransacking and vandalising the hospital, damaging hospital property. They also beat up some members of the hospital staff. The true extent of these hospital employees' injuries is not known yet.

Muskan's kin then took their anger to the streets, blocking traffic in several parts of south Kolkata. These included Ekbalpur — where Muskan lived — as well as Mominpur, Majherhat and Alipur. The local police presence had a difficult time controlling the mob, and more personnel were called in. The traffic returned to normal after the police intervened.

Watch the video of Muskan's kin blocking traffic on the road after vandalising the hospital: