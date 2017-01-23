West African military force enters Gambia capital

  • January 23, 2017 14:54 IST
    By Reuters
A convoy of military vehicles carrying troops from a West African regional military force entered Gambias capital, Banjul, on 22 January. The operation is aimed at securing Gambia, allowing the new President Adama Barrow to return and assume office. Gambia has been in a state of political turmoil after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after 22 years when he lost an election.
