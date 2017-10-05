"We are ready to take on any challenge," said IAF chief BS Dhanoa as he addressed the annual press conference of IAF ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8.

Recently, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had released a statement on India-China dispute over the Chumbi valley, that the Chinese troops are still deployed there. Rawat also mentioned, "China is silently taking over territory and testing India's threshold," and warned of a two-front war on the western and northern borders.

The statement comes soon after India and China managed to disengage their border personnel at Doklam ending a long military face-off between the two nations.

Meanwhile, IAF Chief Dhanoa has observed that "we are not in physical face-off but in Chumbi valley their troops are still deployed. Hope they will withdraw in future after their summer exercises are over."

"The men and women under his command are fully prepared to undertake the complete spectrum of air operations and respond to any challenge in a befitting manner," added Dhanoa.

The IAF chief further said any decision to be taken over surgical strikes involving the air force is by the government. He added, "Our capability is adequate to battle any threat from China — and that the Indian Air Force has a 'Plan B' intact to cater for the shortage of strength if such a situation were to arise."

The Indian Air Force has the potential "to locate, fix and strike across the border, we're prepared to fight at short notice in full synergy with the Army and Naval forces," informed Air Chief Dhanoa, when questioned on Pakistan's recent claims over possessing short-range nuclear weapons.

Defining their strength in terms of fighter jets and machinery, Dhanoa mentioned about the losses countered in recent accidents and technical snags in its aircraft.

Dhanoa further added- at present, the air force has 33 squadrons and 10 of those are listed to be phased out. "Additions are being made to the inventory and the air force will reach its mandated strength of 42 squadrons by 2032."

"Our losses during peacetime are a cause of concern. We are making concentrated efforts to minimize accidents & preserve our assets," Dhanoa concluded.