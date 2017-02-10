Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal continues to remain a doubt and since the start of the season, a number of managers have been linked as his potential successor as the French tactician's contract expires at the end of the current season.

The Arsenal board want Arsene Wenger to stay on as Arsenal manager, but after another season without a Premier League title and with the Arsenal faithful calling for Wenger to be sacked after back-to-back defeats against Watford and Chelsea, Arsenal officials are concerned that Wenger might decide to step down at the end of the season.

In a recent interview Arsene Wenger said that he will decide his future based on a "gut" feeling and will assess Arsenal's performance at the end of the year and then accordingly make his decision.

Arsenal have offered Wenger a new two year deal, but with the Arsenal supporters not entirely convinced that Wenger can change the club's fortunes if he stays on as manager, Wenger could end his reign as Arsenal manager.

Here is a look at all the possible managers who could take over from Arsene Wenger in the summer.

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been linked to take over from Arsene Wenger on a number of occasions this season and with Allegri tipped to leave Juventus at the end of the year, he is one of the top contenders to get the job. In a recent interview, the Juventus manager was asked about potentially becoming Arsenal's manager and he failed to deny or confirm what he would do leaving the fans to speculate.

If Arsenal is looking for someone who has proved his title winning credentials then Max Allegri is the man. He won the Serie A with Milan and is in line to win his third straight title with Juventus. Also, the prospect of competing against his old foe in Antonio Conte could tempt him to make the switch to the Premier League should Arsenal come calling.

Thomas Tuchel

The Borussia Dortmund manager has been the latest to be linked with the Arsenal job after he built a solid reputation as one of the managers to watch out for since taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. New reports say that Arsenal officials have placed Tuchel above Max Allegri in the pecking order and despite Tuchel not winning any major trophies yet he has a growing reputation among other managers and Pep Guardiola rates him very highly.

His most impressive feat so far was when he guided his former club Mainz to their best ever finish in the Bundesliga and took them to Europe. If Tuchel can take a club like Mainz and transform them to a top club with a limited budget imagine what he could do at Arsenal.

Roger Schmidt

Roger Schmidt is currently the manager at Bayer Leverkusen and the German manager has stated in the past that he would like to follow his compatriot Jurgen Klopp and move to the Premier League at some point in his career. His aggressive style of football has been very successful in the past, first at Red Bull Salzburg and now at Bayer Leverkusen. This year showed he has what it takes to manage at the highest level after his Leverkusen team beat Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in November.

The only major concern regarding Roger Schmidt is that he has not won any major title apart from winning the Austrian League and the Austrian Cup with Red Bull Salzburg and with Arsenal lacking silverware at the moment, he might not be the first choice to take over at Arsenal should Wenger call time on his career.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was one of the first managers to be linked with Arsenal ever since news broke out that Arsene Wenger might now extend his stay at Arsenal. Following those rumours linking him to Arsenal, Hasenhuttl confirmed that there was a lot of truth to it.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has enjoyed a lot of success as manager but it has been mostly in the lower divisions. He got Ingolstadt to the Bundesliga after he won the 2. Bundesliga with them and now he is working wonders with RB Leipzig. Having only been promoted this season, he created history after he won 13 straight games with them, the longest undefeated streak of a promoted team to the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga table, 4 points behind leaders Bayern Munich but the major concern here is that the Austrian has no experience managing a club at the top level and lacks trophies, something the Arsenal fans have been crying for in recent years.

Leonardo Jardim

Leonardo Jardim is currently managing one of Arsene Wenger's former clubs in AS Monaco and since taking over the French club in 2014, the Portuguese managers has worked wonders with the club and could be in line to win his first major title with the club as his team currently hold a 3 point in the Ligue 1.

Jardim did knock Arsenal out of the Champions League back in 2015 after his side defeated Arsenal on away goals in the last 16 of the competition but once again the only problem with him is that he lacks the experience to manage at the top level of football with Monaco being the biggest club he has managed so far.

He did enjoy success in the Greek league with Olympiacos where he won the Superleague Greece and the Greek Football Cup in his first season in charge.