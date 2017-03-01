- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Welsh inventor crafts 3D printed hydraulic arm for his toddler to kick-start NHS child prosthetics initiative
Ben Ryan has invented hydraulic 3D printed arm technology to improve prosthetics for infants and young children. Ryans son, Sol, lost most of his left arm when he was born with an undetected clot. The former psychology lecturer hopes the prosthetic he has devised will help train the brains of infants from birth, so that they get used to wearing the devices early on.
