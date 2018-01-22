Welcome to New York — Yes, that's the title of this comedy film, starring Karan Johar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Rana Dagubatti and Sonakshi Sinha.

The trailer opens with Diljit mouthing that famous Sholay dialogue: "Kitne aadmi the?" And the rollercoaster ride begins from there. Sonakshi and Diljit play the role of contest winners who have got a chance to visit New York for the IIFA Awards. Boman Irani plays the event organiser, while Karan and Ritesh are the anchors of the show.

Karan is seen taking a dig at his own films and Ritesh challenging his directorial skills by saying: "Deliver a hit with me as a lead role, tab main maanu (only then will I give you credit)." And there's a surprise: Sushant Singh Rajput also features for a moment!

While Salman Khan was supposed to release the trailer (as discussed by the cast on Twitter), Boman Irani took to Twitter and released it, but deleted it within moments.

Don't worry, the video will be back soon and it's hilarious.

Check out the hilarious video here:

Earlier, the ensemble cast released a nearly two-minute video that showed how Sonakshi Sinha was upset with Diljit Dosanjh for calling Welcome to New York his film. She argued that it was not his film but her film since her role is more important than his.

Later, Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Ritesh Deshmukh joined them in the conference call where everyone was seen voting for themselves for having the most important role in the film.

But the curiosity began when Sonakshi received a call from Salman Khan during the con-call, which left many wondering about the Dabangg Khan's involvement in the film.

Producer and Pooja Films Director Deepshikha Deshmukh says: "We have a phenomenal star cast and this poster video simply captures the stars having fun and the flavour of the film which is whacky and outright hilarious."

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two Indian youths in search of a better life. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome To New York releases worldwide on February 23. It claims to be India's first comedy 3D film.