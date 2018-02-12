Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's hit jodi is back! If you were a fan of "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain" from Dabangg, this new song from Sona's upcoming comedy-drama, Welcome To New York, will make your Valentine's Day dreamy and romantic.

"Nain Phisal Gaye" has been composed by Sajid-Wajid with lyrics by Kausar Munir. "It was really exciting to be reuniting with Salman for our third film together after Dabangg and Dabangg 2. We shot the song entirely in New York. It was nostalgic in many ways, the romantic, melodious song has been filmed beautifully," Sonakshi told the leading tabloid.

Revealing details about her role in Dabangg 3, Sonakshi said, "I'm definitely a part of the next film in the Dabangg franchise. We start shooting this summer and our recent song together only makes me more excited about Dabangg 3."

Welcome to New York features filmmaker Karan Johar in a double role as Karan and Arjun, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput, Lara Dutta and Sonakshi Sinha.

Welcome to New York director Chakri Toleti also added, "The film is about two youngsters who land up in New York for an awards ceremony and the rollercoaster ride that follows is all about love and laughter, songs and masti. Shooting was a delight because Salman and Sonakshi have such great on-screen chemistry. We were done in a matter of hours."

Talking about the film, Ms. Sinha said, "My initial response was that we would be introducing a genre called 'stage-reality' with this film and it struck me as a super-cool concept. I was really excited about shooting it live during a gala in New York. It's been an all-out laugh riot."