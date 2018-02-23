Welcome To New York, which released on Friday, February 23, has received mixed reviews from the audience, who watched the first-day first show.

Starring an ensemble cast of Karan Johar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Rana Dagubatti and Sonakshi Sinha, the film also has Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and many other B-Town celebs making special appearances.

Many viewers say that the light-hearted comedy-drama is fun-filled and engages them throughout with one-liners. However, others say that the only positive thing in the movie is Diljit and have also demanded their money to be returned. A major section of the critics too found the movie boring.

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti. It narrates the story of two Indian youths in search of a better life. Sonakshi plays the role of Jeenal who aspires to become a famous fashion designer while Diljit essays the role of Teji and is a struggling actor. An unexpected trip to New York City and IIFA Awards sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

The film clashes with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that features the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 star cast Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha at the box office.

Take a look at the audience's response on Welcome To New York:

mitakshara kumar: #WelcomeToNewYork is such a funny, light hearted film... Laughed through all d one liners.. It leaves u feeling happy n chuckling @diljitdosanjh @karanjohar & @Riteishd take a bow! What performances, screen presence & comic timing! @poojafilms congrats!

Rahul Deo Bharadwaj: Interval. Minus Diljit this movie is a big zero on entertainment #WelcomeToNewYork @DMmovies

@GGkhatri001: Watching #WelcomeToNewYork @karanjohar Hai Jaha Satyanas Hai Waha Karan Etni Pakau Acting Dekhne Ki Himmat Ni Hai Hum Main

@GGkhatri001: #WelcomeToNewYork Like A #BombayVelvet 2 Can U Give Me Our Money Back @karanjohar

