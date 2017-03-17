Most of the Bollywood celebrities are style icons to millions of their followers. While fans keep a tab on all the activities of their favourite star, not many are aware that these celebrities also have weird nicknames that are in contrast to their on-screen image.

Take a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities and their nicknames:

Alia Bhatt: The bubbly actress, who has turned out to be one of the most sought after actresses in recent times, is fondly called Aloo by her mother, mostly because she was overweight before making her debut in Student of the Year. "My mom calls me Aloo Kachaalu. Some people call me Batata Vada, Aloo Baalu and Aloo Kalu... my sister calls me Alools," she once said.

Sonam Kapoor: The Bollywood fashionista, who makes head turn at every event, is called Giraffe by her father for her tall figure.

Karan Johar: One of the most powerful men in Bollywood, Karan, too has a secret name, which is quite opposite to his persona. The filmmaker-producer is nicknamed Pappu. Not just him, even Varun Dhawan is called Pappu by his closed ones.

Shraddha Kapoor: The actress, who wooed millions of hearts with her acting skills in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, is nicknamed Chirkoot by her closed ones.

Priyanka Chopra: Not many are aware that the former Miss World, who has been ruling the hearts in Hollywood, is nicknamed Mimi. She was named Mimi after famous French diva Mimi Rogers. Her other names that are commonly known to her fans are PeeCee and Piggy Chops.

Ranbir Kapoor: The dashing actor is nicknamed Raymond by his family members.