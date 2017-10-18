Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey, who portrays Cersei Lannister on the hit HBO show, has accused Hollwyood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been accused of rapes, sexual harassment and misconduct by many other actresses as well as current and former employees, was expelled from the Weinstein Company on October 9, and as well as from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 41-year old actress shared experiences of her interaction with Weinstein in a series of tweets.

She said the first time she met the producer was at the Venice Film Festival during the premiere of The Brothers Grimm — which features Matt Damon and Heath Ledger and was directed by Terry Gilliam.

In her post, Headey also pointed fingers at director Gilliam, as she was allegedly subjected to endless bullying by him during the filming of the movie.

"At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture," she wrote.

"I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked, I remember thinking, it's got to be a joke, I said something like.. oh come on mate?!??

"It'd be like kissing my dad!!" the actress reacted.

She also said she was asked by Weinstein for breakfast years later. During the meeting, they talked about films. Apart from that, he asked her about her love life.

Subsequently, he invited her to his room to show a script. "We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert.

"The lift was going up and I said to Harvey, I'm not interested in anything other than work, please don't think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen I said.

"I don't know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don't come near me."

Her response apparently made him completely "furious" but he remained silent.

She continued, "We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word. I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn't work, then he got really angry.

"He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm,

After this, he allegedly whispered in her ear that she should not tell anyone about this incident — neither her manager nor her agent.

"I got into my car and I cried," the GoT star concluded.

At least 40 women including some Hollywood A-listers have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Weinstein has through his spokeswoman "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex after three actresses said he had raped them, according to an article in the New Yorker.