Nowadays, people are obsessed over dropping extra kilos quickly and therefore the diet routines are thriving like never before. The most popular are: The Atkins and the Ketogenic diet. Both the diets work with high protein intake. The former one was developed by an American cardiologist, Dr Robert Atkins through which he tried to solve his own problem of obesity. According to Atkins diet, you should cut down your carb intake and substitute it with more intakes of protein and fat.

On the other hand, the ketogenic diet was designed by Dr Russell Wilder, in 1924, at the Mayo Clinic. This diet also believes in low carbohydrate intake. Wilder tried the dietary therapy with epilepsy patients and soon became popular as a therapy for epilepsy at that time. Nowadays, this diet is being followed by people to lose extra weight.

But, what comes next in mind is what to eat during such diet? So, here are 7 healthy foods that you can add to your plate when you are on diet:

Eggs

One large egg contains 6 grams of protein and almost no carbs. So, starting your day with scrambled eggs is always a good choice. Moreover, the protein present in the eggs is easiest for our body to absorb.

Chickpeas

If you are following a high-protein and low-carb diet, chickpeas are a great choice. It can keep you full between the meals. Moreover, it contains fiber which helps in keeping the cholesterol level low.

Pistachios

Not only pistachios serve as a delicious snack but also are full of plant-based protein. It offers up 6 grams an ounce, and 3 grams of fibre. To keep the carbs lower, you can have this high protein contained nuts as snacks, in salad or soups.

Lentils

Lentils contain great amount of protein. Per 1/2 cup of lentils, you gain 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fibre. Add them to a soup, or use them in a salad to reap the benefits.

Walnuts

Walnuts contain protein of 4.3 grams per ounce. So, it's absolutely okay to go nuts for nuts. It has heart-healthy fats, so you can easily add it to your salad or can have it as a snack.

Salmon

Salmon has high protein with no carbs. You can receive 25 grams of protein by having 3.5-ounce of the cooked fatty fish. Also, when you are eating salmon, you'll also be getting a dose of EPA and DHA omega-3s, which good for your heart.

Cottage Cheese

If you love cottage cheese, there is good news for you. It provides a great mount of protein and not much of carbohydrates. In 5-ounce of cottage cheese, you get about 15 grams of protein and just 7 grams of carbohydrates.