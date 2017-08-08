Selena Gomez seems to have already started discussing starting a family with her Canadian boyfriend The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

People close to the celebrity couple claimed that the duo is really excited about their future together. According to the informer, the Starboy hit maker is really interested in making babies with the Fetish singer and his preference is a girl child.

"He has thought about starting a family with Selena at some point down the line, maybe in a few years and he has told her that he would want to have a girl because nothing would be better for him then to have a cute little Selena look-alike bouncing around. He's mentioned to her many times that two of her would always be better than one," a source told Hollywood Life.

The Heart Wants What It Wants hit maker has already revealed that she feels lucky to be with the Starboy hit maker. She did not just describe him as a supportive person but also said that he is really hot.

"You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else," the songstress said in an interview with InStyle magazine.

Meanwhile, an industry insider claimed that Justin Bieber is planning to rekindle the romance with the former Disney star. "He actually called Selena several times when he decided to cancel his tour... He said he wants to spend time with old friends and rest," a source told In Touch Weekly.

The insider also claimed that the Sorry hit maker is really disturbed after his split with the Bad Girl singer in 2014. "He does need some rest, but people in his camp also think something's up. One minute Justin's praying and the next minute he's partying. He's all over the place and is a nightmare to deal with," the source added.