The Weeknd is apparently back with Bella Hadid as the Canadian rapper was spotted creeping out of Bella Hadid's place late at night, on Tuesday.

The Starboy rapper, aka Abel Tesfaye, 27, had dated the 21-year-old supermodel for about a year and a half, before they broke up in 2016 and he sprung right into the arms of Selena Gomez, 25.

After 10 months of dating, Abel and Selena split only two weeks ago and while the Bad Liar singer went right back to her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, The Weekend doesn't seem to be too slow on the whole rebound game either.

Even though sources told Page Six that Abel's focus was on his business and "building a legacy," Bella had always been vocal about the heartbreak she went through post her split with the rapper.

"It was my first breakup... and so public," she has told Teen Vogue. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

Looks like things are going to turn around for the model, even though the Weeknd was spotted hanging out with Yovanna Ventura, who's also Justin Bieber's old flame. But sources confirmed to E! News that this hasn't hampered his and Bella's bond.

"Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together," shared the source. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

The source also added that the two have "amazing connection," and are planning on taking things slow. "They enjoy each other's company and have a lot of fun together," their insider adds. Is this a probable hint that Abel still has feelings for Bella?

"He has expressed to her that he loves her still, and they will always have a real connection," a second source told E! News. "He also apologized for hurting her in the past."- that is when within two months of breaking up with her, he started dating Selena.

Maybe that's what sparked off the major flirtation between her and rapper Drake, 31? As the insider explains, "She still loves him but has her guard up. She never really got over him. She is not looking to be exclusive with him now, just to be his friend."