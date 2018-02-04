The entertainment industry made headlines for several reasons this week. It began with Swara Bhasker and ended with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero moment.

While Swara's open letter on Padmaavat divided social media, Shahid Kapoor's wife turned showstopper for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

Let's take a look at what grabbed headlines this week in the entertainment industry:

Swara Bhaskar's open letter

The actress wrote an open letter to Bhansali expressing her disappointment over the Jauhar scene. According to her, Bhansali shouldn't have glorified such practices and Deepika's character should have fought, and shouldn't have taken her life. As soon as Swara's letter went viral, many people lashed back at her saying the film was set in the 13th century.

Th week saw Swara's letter, responses to the letter, Swara's own reply to the responses, and so on.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput at LFW 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kick-started with the adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who walked the ramp for Anita Dongre's Songs of Summer.

Shahid wore a traditional sherwani and Mira donned a printed lehenga-choli. They created one fairytale show with some twirling and adorable moments on the ramp, which you just can't miss.

Shah Rukh Khan's photo with Zero heroines

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, decided to take the film's leading ladies – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif – on a cycle-rickshaw ride.

SRK, who is quite active on social media platforms, took to Twitter to share the cheerful image where the superstar is seen in the driver's seat the cycle while the two hotties flash their million dollar smiles.

Varun Dhawan's wax statue

Varun Dhawan became the youngest in Bollywood to have his own wax statue at the world famous Madame Tussauds museum in Hong Kong. He visited the place this week and clicked pictures with the statue.

All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG

Vikas Gupta's rumoured girlfriend

Bigg Boss 11 second runner-up Vikas Gupta was recently spotted getting friendly with a "mystery girl". In the videos and photos that surfaced on social media, Vikas was seen kissing the lady, who was later revealed to be his close friend and model Sarah Anjuli.

The photos and videos went viral and in no time fans started wondering if the two were dating. However, Vikas quashed all rumours when he tweeted: "Kindly check before making anything into news nd the beautiful girl is married and very happily settled [sic]."

Amrita Arora's birthday bash

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Saif Ali Khan and others Goa celebrate Amrita Arora's 40th birthday on January 31.

The evening was glittery and naughty! With an adult-themed cake and a boho-chic theme, Amrita and the gang had a ball.