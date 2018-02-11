The entertainment industry is full of news and gossips this week.From Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday to the terrifying teaser of Anushka Sharma's Pari, a lot happened in the Bollywood

Take a look at the top newsmakers of the week:

Kareena Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week 2018:

Kareena Kapoor Khan left everyone mesmerized as she graced the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Dressed in black outfit, the Veere Di Wedding actress looked ethereal as she shashayed down the runway.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's link up rumors:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating rumors became the talk of the town, after Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests - designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha - on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans of a possible hook-up between Alia and Ranbir. They are working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and rumors of them spending quite a lot of time together are making news.

PadMan challenge gets slammed:

Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, sports personalities like PV Sindhu and Geeta Phogat took up the PadMan challenge as a part of Akshay Kumar's movie PadMan promotion and were seen posing with a sanitary napkin to extend their support for the film.

However, a few people including Supriya Joshi, a 31-year-old stand-up comedian and writer, pointed out that the marketing gimmick is doing nothing to address the real issue or spread awareness on menstrual hygiene among common people.

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi Mukherjee's saree:

Deepika looked etheral and regal in her latest photoshoot for Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Padmaavat actress wore Bengali attires for the shoot, which she paired with traditional jewelry. These photos are a part of the designer's new venture for a reputed paint brand.

Karan Johar's twins birthday bash:

Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, turned one on Wednesday, February 7, and to celebrate the special day, he threw a big birthday bash, which was attended by all the celebrity star kids. Taimur took part in the celebration with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Shah Rukh Khan came with his youngest son AbRam. Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira was also one of the guests. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manish Malhotra were also present on the occasion.

Anushka Sharma Pari teaser:

The teaser of Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Pari was out on February 7. The tagline suggests, this is definitely not a fairytale! and Anushka appears to be possessed by a spirit. The teaser left the audiences intrigued and many say that the film is definitely set to give tough competition to Conjuring.

Promo of Kapil Sharma's comeback show:

Kapil Sharma, who was away from the small screen after The Kapil Sharma Show went off air last year, is back with a new show. The teaser of Kapil's new show, which was unveiled on Friday, February 9, has gone viral online. The promo has left fans frenzy about the return of Kapil on TV. Such is the Kapil's fan base that many netizens, who were missing him on screen, are filled with happy tears watching the short clip of Kapil's comeback show.