Writer-director M Night Shyamalan's latest horror thriller, Split, has made a better collection at the weekend box office than xXx: Return of Xander Cage despite being a small budget film.

The thriller opened in theatres in 20 locations and brought up $5.8 million in total at the international box office. This James McAvoy-starrer movie was premiered in over 3000 theatres in the United States on January 20 and collected $40.19 million at the U.S. box office.

At the worldwide box office, the Split has grossed $46 million in total on a budget of just $9 million. Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage collected total $20 million in 3651 theatres in its opening weekend. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story crosses $1 billion globally, Xander Cage collected a total of $50.5 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by D J Caruso, the action film stars Samuel L Jackson, Conor McGregor, Tony Jaa, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, and Donnie Yen.

Meanwhile, Fox's Hidden Figures has ranked third in the weekend box-office list, while the film has collected $16.2 million from 3,416 theaters at the weekend box office for a domestic total of $84 million.

At no 4 and 5, Sing and Lionsgate's musical La La Land have been dancing respectively. Sing has collected a total of $249.3 million at 3,193 locations, while La La Land has earned $89 million in its seventh week at the domestic box office from 1865 locations.

Split is reportedly fourth-highest grossing opening of director Shyamalan's career. Produced by Jason Blum, Shyamalan followed the same old low-budget structure to hold more creative freedom in the filmmaking. Split features James McAvoy, Anya Taylor Joy, Jessica Sula and Haley Lu Richardson.