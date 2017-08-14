With just two weekends left of Hollywood's official summer movie season, it seems like Hollywood's dog days at the box office will be over soon. As New Line Cinema's Annabelle: Creation hits the theatre on Friday, August 11, the horror prequel of Annabelle movie has started haunting other releases at the domestic box office.

The fourth instalment of the Conjuring universe opened with $35 million at the domestic box office. Although the number is pretty good for a movie with a budget of $15 million, Annabelle: Creation has the worst opening weekend collection in The Conjuring universe.

As per the analysts, the movie would aim to earn around $25 million on its opening weekend while the studio expected nearly $25 million from the horror sequel.

Other movies from the Conjuring franchise The Conjuring, The Conjuring2, and Annabelle earned $41.9 million, $40.4 million, and $37.1 million respectively at the box office on their opening weekend. Hence, Annabelle: Creation's collection is the worst in comparison with others.

According to Box Office Mojo, Annabelle: Creation opened in 3,502 theatres and secured the top spot with $35 million. Following this, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk took in second place with $11.4 million this week. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, which opened on August 11, ranked third with $8.9 million.

Annabelle: Creation follows the story of a doll maker and his wife who, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. Very soon, however, they become the target of the doll maker's possessed creation, Annabelle.