DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby is apparently the new boss at the box office. The Alec Baldwin starrer animated comedy movie came on the top at the domestic box office. Surprisingly, the movie has surpassed the collection of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The animated comedy collected $49 million from a total of 3773 locations on its opening weekend. And, it has smoothly surpassed the weekly collection of Disney musical Beauty and the Beast on its third weekend.

Following The Boss Baby, the Emma Watson vehicle has added another $48 million to its whopping $395.5 million at the domestic box office. Scarlett Johansson starrer Ghost in the Shell has only earned $19 million at the US box office in this weekend.

The Boss Baby is a hilarious story about how a new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, the movie's cast includes Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Miles Bakshi.

However, looking at The Boss Baby's critics review, most box office analysts assumed that Beauty and the Beast would easily retain the no. 1 spot at the US box office. Variety described the film: "Instead of taking us deeper into a child's reality the way "Inside Out" did, The Boss Baby is at once overly busy and oddly detached from a child's reality."

Aside that, Jessica Chastain starrer The Zookeeper's Wife did mediocre business at the box office. The Focus Features film is doing quite well with $3.3 million at 541 locations in comparison to others despite being a limited release.

The Zookeeper's Wife is based on the real-life story of Antonina Żabińska (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh) and how they save more than 300 Jews during the Holocaust in Poland.

According to Variety, Fox's head of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said: "The picture works because it's a great concept and having Alec Baldwin, who is such a well-known voice, voicing a baby is near genius."

Aronson also explained that he was really surprised to see the poor reviews of the Boss Baby."I was shocked and still am. It's nice when you have critics and audiences aligned, but it's painful when you don't get it. You wonder why do audiences like it so much and the reviewers don't?" he added.

On the other hand, Power Rangers, Kong: Skull Island and Logan ranked fourth, fifth and sixth on the list respectively.