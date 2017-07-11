Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, seem to be all set to take the next big step in their relationship. The couple apparently can't stop gushing about each other on public platforms.

During a question and answer session with her fans through Ask Anything Chat, the songstress said that her boyfriend is really cute. When one of her admirers asked her about the recent trip to Canada, she said it was amazing, adding, "And my boyfriend's from there, he's really cute."

The Canadian singer also praised his lover in a different way. When a follower of the former Disney star described her as hot, the Starboy hitmaker agreed with him. The admirer posted a video of the American singer on his social media page with the caption "She looks hot" and Abel liked it.

IG | theweeknd liked: pic.twitter.com/OaHyUWCzTb — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile, people close to the couple believe that wedding bells could ring soon for them, as they are completely in love and can't live apart. "[The Weeknd] has pretty much convinced himself that Selena Gomez is the end all be all for him. He is completely in love and loves everything about Selena. It blows his mind that they don't even fight," the source told Hollywood Life.

The industry insider also claimed that there is never a misunderstanding between the duo and they can't see themselves with anyone else. According to the informer, they couple don't even fight with each other and it makes Abel overwhelmingly happy.

"It's as perfect of a relationship that he could have ever hoped for. He really can't fathom living without her because she makes him overwhelmingly happy. He also loves that he is in a relationship that is really so special and loves that others are jealous of what they have," the source added.

