Malayalam actress, Gauthami Nair, who made her acting debut in 2012, is set to enter wedlock soon. It is understood that her beau is also from Mollywood industry.

Sources close to the actress have confirmed to International Business Times India that the news of Gauthami's wedding is true, and the wedding is expected to take place in May.

Gauthami, who made her acting debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the critically acclaimed movie, Second Show, is still known for her notable role as Lakshmi in the superhit film, Diamond Necklace. She played opposite Fahadh Faasil in the Lal Jose-directorial, for which she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Gauthami later appeared in the movies Chapters, Koothara and was last seen in the 2016 movie Campus Diary.

The news on Gauthami's wedding is out just days after actress Bhavana got engaged to Kannada movie producer Naveen in a private ceremony in Kochi.