London has gone back to work less than 24 hours after the terrorist attack that left four people dead and around 40 injured.
According to the Daily Mail, Londoners have also been urged not to let terrorists create a culture of 'fear' in the city with the hashtag #WeAreNotAfraid now trending on social media as people vow to defiantly stand up against terrorist attacks and ISIS.
The post-terror attack lockdown around Westminster has also started to lift as London authorities opened Westminster Bridge and Westminster Tube Station on Thursday afternoon.
A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson confirmed the move to IBTimes UK as MPs returned to work at the historic Houses of Parliament.
Let's have a look at some of the tweets:
Attack us, you make us stronger. ??— WILDFIRE (@FingerInYourPie) March 22, 2017
Try to divide us, we become closer. ??
Try to make us fear you, we laugh. ??#WeAreNotAfraid ?? pic.twitter.com/ME2RWFz8sy
Islamic State Doesn't represent ISLAM— Ryma (@ryyma12) March 23, 2017
#WeStandTogether #WeAreNotAfraid #LondonIsOpen #Westminster #PrayForLondonِ #London #londres pic.twitter.com/91XvMdrqJM
My City, My Home, Our London ❤?? #wearenotafraid https://t.co/ZaxnOnlhye pic.twitter.com/BPZG3sZt7i— Danielle Peazer (@DaniellePeazer) March 23, 2017
What has the world come to #WeAreNotAfraid pic.twitter.com/DBxZzUGQa3— David Hayhoe (@HayhoeDavid97) March 22, 2017
We are not afraid. We are lions.#WeAreNotAfraid #London pic.twitter.com/2gpzRdFqxX— Bucky Barton ?? (@HawkeyeTheFuzz) March 22, 2017
Saying that the greatest response to terrorism is in the everyday actions of ordinary people, Terrorism Police UK have also come up with some advice to deal with terrorist incidents.
RUN
- Escape if you can
- Consider the safest options
- Is there a safe route? RUN if not HIDE
- Can you get there without exposing yourself to greater danger?
- Insist others leave with you
- Leave belongings behind
HIDE
- If you cannot RUN, HIDE
- Find cover from gunfire
- If you can see the attacker, they may be able to see you
- Cover from view does not mean you are safe, bullets go through glass, brick, wood and metal
- Find cover from gunfire e.g. substantial brickwork / heavy reinforced walls
- Be aware of your exits
- Try not to get trapped
- Be quiet, silence your phone and turn off vibrate
- Lock / barricade yourself in
- Move away from the door
TELL
Call 999 - What do the police need to know? If you cannot speak or make a noise listen to the instructions given to you by the call taker
- Location - Where are the suspects?
- Direction - Where did you last see the suspects?
- Descriptions – Describe the attacker, numbers, features, clothing, weapons etc.
- Further information – Casualties, type of injury, building information, entrances, exits, hostages etc.
- Stop other people entering the building if it is safe to do so
Suspicious items - Guidance for the public
- Do not touch
- Try and identify an owner in the immediate area
- If you still think it's suspicious, don't feel embarrassed or think anybody else will report it
- Report it to a member of staff, security, or if they are not available dial 999 (do not use your mobile phone in the immediate vicinity)
- Move away to a safe distance - Even for a small item such as a briefcase move at least 100m away from the item starting from the centre and moving out
CLEAR the immediate area
- Do not touch it
- Take charge and move people away to a safe distance. Even for a small item such as a briefcase move at least 100m away from the item starting from the centre and moving out
- Keep yourself and other people out of line of site of the item. It is a broad rule, but generally if you can not see the item then you are better protected from it
- Think about what you can hide behind. Pick something substantial and keep away from glass such as windows and skylights
- Cordon off the area