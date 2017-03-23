London has gone back to work less than 24 hours after the terrorist attack that left four people dead and around 40 injured.

According to the Daily Mail, Londoners have also been urged not to let terrorists create a culture of 'fear' in the city with the hashtag #WeAreNotAfraid now trending on social media as people vow to defiantly stand up against terrorist attacks and ISIS.

The post-terror attack lockdown around Westminster has also started to lift as London authorities opened Westminster Bridge and Westminster Tube Station on Thursday afternoon.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson confirmed the move to IBTimes UK as MPs returned to work at the historic Houses of Parliament.

Let's have a look at some of the tweets:

Attack us, you make us stronger. ??

Try to divide us, we become closer. ??

Try to make us fear you, we laugh. ??#WeAreNotAfraid ?? pic.twitter.com/ME2RWFz8sy — WILDFIRE (@FingerInYourPie) March 22, 2017

What has the world come to #WeAreNotAfraid pic.twitter.com/DBxZzUGQa3 — David Hayhoe (@HayhoeDavid97) March 22, 2017

Saying that the greatest response to terrorism is in the everyday actions of ordinary people, Terrorism Police UK have also come up with some advice to deal with terrorist incidents.

RUN

Escape if you can

Consider the safest options

Is there a safe route? RUN if not HIDE

Can you get there without exposing yourself to greater danger?

Insist others leave with you

Leave belongings behind

HIDE

If you cannot RUN, HIDE

Find cover from gunfire

If you can see the attacker, they may be able to see you

Cover from view does not mean you are safe, bullets go through glass, brick, wood and metal

Find cover from gunfire e.g. substantial brickwork / heavy reinforced walls

Be aware of your exits

Try not to get trapped

Be quiet, silence your phone and turn off vibrate

Lock / barricade yourself in

Move away from the door

TELL

Call 999 - What do the police need to know? If you cannot speak or make a noise listen to the instructions given to you by the call taker

Location - Where are the suspects?

Direction - Where did you last see the suspects?

Descriptions – Describe the attacker, numbers, features, clothing, weapons etc.

Further information – Casualties, type of injury, building information, entrances, exits, hostages etc.

Stop other people entering the building if it is safe to do so

Suspicious items - Guidance for the public

Do not touch

Try and identify an owner in the immediate area

If you still think it's suspicious, don't feel embarrassed or think anybody else will report it

Report it to a member of staff, security, or if they are not available dial 999 (do not use your mobile phone in the immediate vicinity)

Move away to a safe distance - Even for a small item such as a briefcase move at least 100m away from the item starting from the centre and moving out

CLEAR the immediate area