We want the UK to remain a strong leader: White House

  • March 30, 2017 13:48 IST
    By Reuters
We want the UK to remain a strong leader: White House Close
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer says the Trump administration respects the UKs decision to leave the European Union following Theresa Mays triggering of Article 50.
loading image
IBT TV
Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
Most popular