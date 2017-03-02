We tried Nandos new Vusa hot sauce and it was intense

Nandos have launched a new sauce this week which they claim is their hottest yet. The South African inspired Vusa, translated to excitment and fire in Zulu, has moreperi peri chillies than any of its other suaces. We gave some sauce to some IBTimes UK employees to see if they could handle the heat.
