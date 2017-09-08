Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Dennis Rodman has offered to "straighten things out" between the United States President Donald Trump and the North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un.

Rodman visits North Korea regularly and even meets Kim often during his sports promotion trips.

The renowned basketball player was asked about the nature of the relationship he and Kim shared, during Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

"I think if the president even tries to reach out for Kim, I think it would be a great possibility things can happen," he said, adding that if the two engaged in dialogue, "I think that'll open up maybe the door just a little bit."

Tensions between the US and North Korea are at an all time high.

North Korea, on Sunday, claimed it had successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb — sixth nuclear test carried out by the country and the largest — which possibly triggered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake. The announcement invited backlash from various countries including the US and Japan.

Rodman, who is also a fan of the US President, said: "I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together."

When Rodman was asked about what kind of person Kim was, he replied with: "I basically hang out with him all the time," he said. "We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together. We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing. We hardly ever talk politics and that's the good thing about that," RT reported.

"It's just funny the fact that me saying something like that, and people say, 'oh my God, Dennis Rodman protecting the marshal of North Korea. It's not about that. My whole mission, my whole goal in going over there was to bring sports to North Korea.

"I've always said I'm not a politician, at all. I just go over there to be an ambassador for sports," Rodman added while speaking highly of the people of North Korea.

North Korea's latest hydrogen bomb claims points to a significant advancement in the country's burgeoning nuclear programme, which the United Nations had attempted to thwart by imposing several sanctions against the country.