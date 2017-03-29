‘We miss you already’: EU’s Donald Tusk accepts Brexit notice

  March 29, 2017
    By Reuters
‘We miss you already’: EU’s Donald Tusk accepts Brexit notice Close
After receiving Theresa Mays Brexit notice, Donald Tusk says that the European Union is unhappy Britain is leaving, but the other 27 states are now more united and will protect their interests.
