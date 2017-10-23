At a time when the "Me Too" campaign under the hashtag #MeToo has become a rage with scores of Indian women speaking about sexual harassment, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has now spoken on the issue.

The "Me Too" movement has become very popular on social media, and people are shocked as well as surprised to see that almost every girl in this country has faced sexual harassment in some form at least once in their lifetime.

Highlighting this fact in her blog, Richa raised some very pertinent questions, targeting politicians, the judiciary, social mindset and fellow human beings.

In a long and detailed blog, the actress said: "Are you human and hence born from a woman? How are you not embarrassed ? This is not a problem, it's an unfolding tragedy and an everlasting nightmare."

She also said most Indian children come to know about "good and bad touch" from first-hand experience, and not through sex education.

Richa has received praised for her words, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sharing her blog on Twitter and hailing her.

"superb, impassioned & deeply-felt blog by @RichaChadha on the #MeToo campaign, [sic]" he tweeted.

Here are some highlights from Richa's blog on the #MeToo campaign: